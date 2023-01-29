Business Platform Tomato Coin (BPTC) Tops One Day Volume of $46.45 Million

Business Platform Tomato Coin (BPTC) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 28th. In the last week, Business Platform Tomato Coin has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar. Business Platform Tomato Coin has a total market cap of $120.67 million and approximately $46.45 million worth of Business Platform Tomato Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Business Platform Tomato Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0604 or 0.00000260 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Business Platform Tomato Coin Profile

Business Platform Tomato Coin’s launch date was November 1st, 2019. Business Platform Tomato Coin’s total supply is 2,949,642,995 tokens. Business Platform Tomato Coin’s official Twitter account is @bptc_tomato. Business Platform Tomato Coin’s official message board is blog.naver.com/swmake2020. The official website for Business Platform Tomato Coin is bptckr.com.

Business Platform Tomato Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BPTC, launched by SoftwareMake Co., Ltd., a 20-year history of IT, is a coin that pursues the growth of the sharing economy by creating a free market economy, business-to-business transactions, and a corresponding distribution environment. An infrastructure that can be used in real life has been established with a safe virtual currency optimized for use in any environment, and we will become a BPTC responsible for the future distribution economy.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Business Platform Tomato Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Business Platform Tomato Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Business Platform Tomato Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

