BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR) Short Interest Update

BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, a growth of 12.9% from the December 31st total of 17,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on BSQUARE in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of BSQUARE

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BSQUARE stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 42,098 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.21% of BSQUARE at the end of the most recent reporting period. 12.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BSQUARE Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSQR remained flat at $1.22 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 33,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,761. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.19. BSQUARE has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $1.86.

BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The software maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.41 million during the quarter. BSQUARE had a negative net margin of 9.09% and a negative return on equity of 9.02%.

About BSQUARE

BSQUARE Corp. engages in the provision of computer software and services. The firm designs, configures, and deploys technologies for manufacturers and operators of connected devices. It operates through the Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud segments. The Partner Solutions segment includes the embedded operating system and software services.

Featured Articles

