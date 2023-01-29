Brokerages Set GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Target Price at $40.34

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.34.

GDS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on GDS from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on GDS from $75.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com raised GDS to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price objective on GDS from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Shares of GDS opened at $26.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.98 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. GDS has a one year low of $8.41 and a one year high of $48.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.74.

GDS ( NASDAQ:GDS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $332.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.16 million. GDS had a negative return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 17.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GDS will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toronado Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of GDS by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 1,052,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,131,000 after purchasing an additional 212,465 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of GDS in the 2nd quarter valued at $17,288,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of GDS by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of GDS by 1,064.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 89,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 81,658 shares during the period. Finally, OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of GDS in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.64% of the company’s stock.

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

