Brokerages Set ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Target Price at $135.86

Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $135.57.

A number of brokerages recently commented on COP. Truist Financial decreased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $155.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective (up from $135.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 0.8 %

COP opened at $123.61 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $78.30 and a 1-year high of $138.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $154.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.29.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $21.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.02% and a net margin of 22.90%. As a group, research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.70%.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $1,477,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total value of $547,138.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 661,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,431,366.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $1,477,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ConocoPhillips

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,399 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 512,126 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $51,213,000 after purchasing an additional 9,313 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 59.1% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,810 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 21.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 14,063 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.