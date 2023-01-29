Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) Downgraded by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler lowered shares of Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Piper Sandler currently has $17.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $20.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on BWB. Hovde Group raised their target price on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Bridgewater Bancshares Stock Down 7.6 %

BWB stock opened at $15.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Bridgewater Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $14.45 and a fifty-two week high of $20.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.72. The stock has a market cap of $416.61 million, a PE ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.72.

Insider Transactions at Bridgewater Bancshares

Bridgewater Bancshares ( NASDAQ:BWB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $35.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.40 million. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 30.81% and a return on equity of 16.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bridgewater Bancshares will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jerry J. Baack sold 4,166 shares of Bridgewater Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total value of $71,238.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,199,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,513,946.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 21.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 7.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 5,602 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 419,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 3.1% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,095,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,512,000 after purchasing an additional 63,607 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 8.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 43,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 99.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 28,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 14,042 shares during the period. 49.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bridgewater Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which provides retail and commercial loan and deposit services. It offers deposits, lending, professional services, and business services. The company was founded by Jerry J. Baack and Jeffrey D. Shellberg in 2005 and is headquartered in Bloomington, MN.

Featured Articles

