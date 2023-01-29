Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWBBP) Short Interest Update

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWBBP – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the December 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Insider Buying and Selling at Bridgewater Bancshares
In other Bridgewater Bancshares news, CEO Jerry J. Baack sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total value of $71,238.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,199,646 shares in the company, valued at $20,513,946.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Bridgewater Bancshares Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:BWBBP traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.45. The stock had a trading volume of 982 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,334. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 12-month low of $18.50 and a 12-month high of $26.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.54.
Bridgewater Bancshares Dividend Announcement
About Bridgewater Bancshares
Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bridgewater Bancshares (BWBBP)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/23- 1/27
- Why Lucid Spiked Nearly 100% In One Day
- Ride These Railroad Stocks for Growth and Income
- ASML Sees Demand For Chips Rallying This Year, Boosts Sales View
- KLA Corporation: Strength In A Troubled Semi-Market
Receive News & Ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.