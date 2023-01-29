Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWBBP) Short Interest Update

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWBBP – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the December 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bridgewater Bancshares

In other Bridgewater Bancshares news, CEO Jerry J. Baack sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total value of $71,238.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,199,646 shares in the company, valued at $20,513,946.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Bridgewater Bancshares Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BWBBP traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.45. The stock had a trading volume of 982 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,334. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 12-month low of $18.50 and a 12-month high of $26.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.54.

Bridgewater Bancshares Dividend Announcement

About Bridgewater Bancshares

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.3672 dividend. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th.

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.

