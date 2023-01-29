Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWNW) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWNW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,300 shares, a decline of 30.3% from the December 31st total of 66,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Bridgetown Stock Performance

BTWNW stock remained flat at $0.20 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 12,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,168. Bridgetown has a 1 year low of $0.06 and a 1 year high of $0.80.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgetown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgetown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.