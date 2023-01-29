BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) Short Interest Update

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,400 shares, a growth of 38.6% from the December 31st total of 47,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas Stock Performance

LND stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.88. The company had a trading volume of 106,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,427. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.51. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas has a 52 week low of $4.11 and a 52 week high of $9.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.40.

Get BrasilAgro - Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas alerts:

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 24.73%. The firm had revenue of $60.24 million during the quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas by 8.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 99,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 7,487 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas by 115.8% during the second quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 416,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after buying an additional 223,665 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas by 98.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 156,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 77,900 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas by 81.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 28,285 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas during the second quarter valued at approximately $154,000.

About BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas

(Get Rating)

BrasilAgro Cia Brasileira de Propriedades Agricolas focuses on the acquisition, development and exploration of agricultural properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Grains, Sugarcane, Cattle Raising, Cotton and Other. The Real Estate segment presents the P&L from operations carried out in the Company’s subsidiaries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BrasilAgro - Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrasilAgro - Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.