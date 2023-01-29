Braintrust (BTRST) Price Tops $1.09 on Exchanges

Braintrust (BTRST) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 29th. Braintrust has a total market capitalization of $87.16 million and $925,521.34 worth of Braintrust was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Braintrust has traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Braintrust token can now be purchased for approximately $1.09 or 0.00004597 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Braintrust Profile

Braintrust launched on May 22nd, 2018. Braintrust’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,181,852 tokens. The Reddit community for Braintrust is https://reddit.com/r/braintrust and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Braintrust’s official Twitter account is @usebraintrust and its Facebook page is accessible here. Braintrust’s official website is www.braintrust.com.

Buying and Selling Braintrust

According to CryptoCompare, “Braintrust’s mission is to build the world’s most impactful talent network — one that is user-owned, aligns incentives, and redistributes value to Talent and Organizations.”

