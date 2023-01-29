Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Shares Bought by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,226 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,352 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in BOX were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOX. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in BOX during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BOX during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in BOX by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,540 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 7,953 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in BOX by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 74,326 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 26,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of BOX by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,091,273 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,713,000 after acquiring an additional 170,949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Get BOX alerts:

BOX Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of BOX opened at $32.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.47. Box, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.31 and a 52-week high of $33.04.

Insider Activity

BOX ( NYSE:BOX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $249.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.79 million. Research analysts anticipate that Box, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 76,494 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.56, for a total value of $2,414,150.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,778,121.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Dana L. Evan sold 3,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $98,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 120,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,614,490. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 76,494 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.56, for a total value of $2,414,150.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,778,121.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 296,919 shares of company stock valued at $8,753,424. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BOX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BOX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of BOX in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BOX from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of BOX from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of BOX in a research note on Monday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BOX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

BOX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.