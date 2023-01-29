Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) PT Raised to $8.00

Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR – Get Rating) had its price target increased by BTIG Research from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of NYSE:BORR opened at $5.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $899.69 million, a PE ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.30. Borr Drilling has a 12 month low of $1.84 and a 12 month high of $6.96.
Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $107.90 million for the quarter. Borr Drilling had a negative return on equity of 21.92% and a negative net margin of 87.18%.
Borr Drilling Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through Dayrate; and Integrated Well Services (IWS) segments. The Dayrate segment consists of rig charters and ancillary services. The IWS segment provides integrated well services through Opex and Akal.
