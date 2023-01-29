Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 606,200 shares, a growth of 54.2% from the December 31st total of 393,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 4.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Borqs Technologies Stock Performance

BRQS stock remained flat at $0.30 during trading on Friday. 480,621 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,509,677. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.74. Borqs Technologies has a one year low of $0.19 and a one year high of $7.36.

Institutional Trading of Borqs Technologies

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Borqs Technologies stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS – Get Rating) by 170.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 598,798 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 377,286 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.52% of Borqs Technologies worth $131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Borqs Technologies

Borqs Technologies, Inc is a global provider in embedded software and products for the Internet of Things (IoT) providing customizable, differentiated and scalable Android-based smart-connected mobile devices and E2E cloud-service solutions. It engages in the development of android platform solutions, hardware product, and mobile virtual network operator services.

