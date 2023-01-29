Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.35-$4.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.16 billion-$9.24 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.15 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton also updated its FY23 guidance to $4.35-4.50 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on BAH. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Raymond James lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $103.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAH opened at $92.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $102.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 12 month low of $69.68 and a 12 month high of $112.55.

Institutional Trading of Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.22. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 52.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,459,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,219,000 after purchasing an additional 317,646 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 81.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 681,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,903,000 after buying an additional 306,720 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 10.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,521,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $221,489,000 after buying an additional 247,271 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter valued at $10,407,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter valued at $9,862,000. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Further Reading

