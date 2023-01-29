Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Price Target Raised to $86.00

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Robert W. Baird from $75.00 to $86.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Friday, January 6th. They set a buy rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Boot Barn to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $90.78.

Shares of NYSE:BOOT opened at $86.18 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.46. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.25. Boot Barn has a one year low of $50.20 and a one year high of $105.66.

Boot Barn ( NYSE:BOOT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.74. The firm had revenue of $514.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.44 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Boot Barn will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO James M. Watkins purchased 2,500 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.34 per share, for a total transaction of $130,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 11,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,948.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BOOT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 18.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,080,000 after buying an additional 13,089 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 632.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 11,628 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 18.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 3.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 7.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

