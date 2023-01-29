Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BSGA) Short Interest Up 8.3% in January

Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BSGA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the December 31st total of 2,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 20,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Blue Safari Group Acquisition Price Performance

BSGA remained flat at $10.53 during trading on Friday. 117 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296. Blue Safari Group Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.92 and a 12-month high of $10.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.32.

Blue Safari Group Acquisition (NASDAQ:BSGA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Blue Safari Group Acquisition

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Safari Group Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $298,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its position in Blue Safari Group Acquisition by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 339,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 11,353 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Safari Group Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Blue Safari Group Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $1,097,000. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the FinTech, InfoTech, and InsurTech sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

