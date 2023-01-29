BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) Short Interest Up 75.9% in January

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, an increase of 75.9% from the December 31st total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 94,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BNY. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new position in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 17.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $155,000.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Stock Down 0.4 %

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.03. The company had a trading volume of 27,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,402. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $9.06 and a one year high of $13.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.42 and a 200 day moving average of $10.44.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

