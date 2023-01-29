BitTorrent Tops 1-Day Volume of $223,924.68 (BTTOLD)

BitTorrent (BTTOLD) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 29th. One BitTorrent token can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitTorrent has a total market cap of $725.53 million and $223,924.68 worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BitTorrent has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BitTorrent alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002846 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 41.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.90 or 0.00401298 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,731.74 or 0.28168159 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $135.44 or 0.00566732 BTC.

BitTorrent Token Profile

BitTorrent’s genesis date was January 20th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 tokens. BitTorrent’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent’s official website is www.bittorrent.com/btt. The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BitTorrent Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular.In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products.BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application.December, 2021:With the Launch of BTTC Mainnet and BTT Redenomination Plan, the old BTT tokens will be redenominated and swapped with the new BTT tokens at a ratio of 1:1000. The total supply of BTT tokens will be increased from 990,000,000,000 to 990,000,000,000,000. The new tokens after redenomination are referred to as BTT, while the old ones are renamed as BTTOLD (BTTOLD stands for the old BTT tokens thereafter).”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitTorrent using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitTorrent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitTorrent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.