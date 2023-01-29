BitTorrent-New Market Capitalization Hits $693.47 Million (BTT)

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 28th. BitTorrent-New has a market cap of $693.47 million and $9.04 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BitTorrent-New has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar. One BitTorrent-New token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BitTorrent-New alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00016919 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000273 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00004767 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004789 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00009205 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004178 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000807 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003792 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001459 BTC.

BitTorrent-New Profile

BTT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 951,421,714,286,000 tokens. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitTorrent-New’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. The official website for BitTorrent-New is bt.io.

BitTorrent-New Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent-New (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent-New has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 951,421,714,286,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent-New is 0.00000073 USD and is up 1.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 94 active market(s) with $12,045,981.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent-New should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitTorrent-New using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitTorrent-New Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitTorrent-New and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.