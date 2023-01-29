BitcoinBR (BTCBR) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $624.42

BitcoinBR (BTCBR) traded down 64.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. One BitcoinBR token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. BitcoinBR has a market cap of $624.42 and approximately $65.47 worth of BitcoinBR was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BitcoinBR has traded down 72.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BitcoinBR Profile

BitcoinBR’s genesis date was November 4th, 2021. BitcoinBR’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,940,291,018 tokens. BitcoinBR’s official website is btcbr.info. BitcoinBR’s official message board is bitcoinbr.medium.com. The Reddit community for BitcoinBR is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoinbr_btcbr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitcoinBR’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinbr_info.

Buying and Selling BitcoinBR

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin BR is a decentralized financial payment network that rebuilds the traditional payment stack on the blockchain. It utilizes a basket of fiat-pegged stablecoins, algorithmically stabilized by its reserve currency BTCBR, to facilitate programmable payments and open financial infrastructure development.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinBR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinBR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitcoinBR using one of the exchanges listed above.

