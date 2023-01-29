Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Market Cap Achieves $12.15 Million (BTCST)

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. One Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004306 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has traded down 13.4% against the dollar. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a market cap of $12.15 million and $128,885.72 worth of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) is a token. Its genesis date was December 24th, 2020. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,201,402 tokens. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is https://reddit.com/r/btcstandardhashrate. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official message board is btcst.medium.com. The official website for Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is www.btcst.finance.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a current supply of 15,000,000 with 12,201,401.84518484 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is 1.01984662 USD and is down -0.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 35 active market(s) with $2,310,625.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.btcst.finance/.”

