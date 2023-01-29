Bitcoin Latinum Price Tops $0.27 on Major Exchanges (LTNM)

Bitcoin Latinum (LTNM) traded 11.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 29th. Bitcoin Latinum has a total market capitalization of $76.81 million and $126.45 worth of Bitcoin Latinum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Latinum has traded up 105.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Latinum token can now be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00001169 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002880 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $93.72 or 0.00400152 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 32% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000119 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,578.52 or 0.28087738 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.42 or 0.00578191 BTC.

Bitcoin Latinum Token Profile

Bitcoin Latinum’s launch date was September 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Latinum’s total supply is 20,958,883 tokens. The official website for Bitcoin Latinum is www.bitcoinlatinum.com. Bitcoin Latinum’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinlatinum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitcoin Latinum is medium.com/bitcoinlatinum.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Latinum

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Latinum is an insured asset-backed cryptocurrency. Latinum plans to bring better digital transactions to high-growth markets such as Media, Gaming, Telecommunication, and Cloud Computing.”

