Bitcoin Gold Price Up 4% Over Last Week (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be purchased for approximately $17.26 or 0.00073364 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Gold has a market capitalization of $302.29 million and $11.84 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.69 or 0.00202694 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00046048 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001900 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001158 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002100 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

Bitcoin Gold is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tends to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

