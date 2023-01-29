Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Price Tops $17.30 on Top Exchanges

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 29th. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be bought for $17.30 or 0.00072851 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a total market cap of $303.07 million and $12.36 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.37 or 0.00199432 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00046077 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001875 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001143 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002099 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile

Bitcoin Gold (CRYPTO:BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tends to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

