Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Price Reaches $0.17

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 28th. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000712 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market capitalization of $31.06 million and approximately $88,051.99 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded up 16.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

Bitcoin Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is www.bitcoindiamond.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population.”

