Bitcicoin Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $28.83 Million (BITCI)

Bitcicoin (BITCI) traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 29th. Over the last seven days, Bitcicoin has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcicoin has a total market cap of $28.83 million and $922,097.47 worth of Bitcicoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcicoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002881 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 47% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.26 or 0.00400057 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000116 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,686.61 or 0.28081045 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $135.61 or 0.00569507 BTC.

Bitcicoin Profile

Bitcicoin (CRYPTO:BITCI) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 29th, 2020. Bitcicoin’s total supply is 29,913,670,123 coins and its circulating supply is 7,789,232,108 coins. The official message board for Bitcicoin is medium.com/@bitcicom. Bitcicoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcicom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcicoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcicom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcicoin is www.bitcichain.com.

Bitcicoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcicoin, the mainnet coin of the BitciChain blockchain, gains value with Token projects created on the Bitcichain blockchain. For the transfer of tokens on Bitcichain, the blockchain network fee is paid with Bitcicoin. Bitcicoin can be easily stored in Bitci E-Wallets developed by Bitci Teknoloji. Bitcicoin can be traded on Bitci.com and all stock exchanges on which it is listed.Proof of Authority (PoA) is an algorithm that offers a more flexible blockchain consensus mechanism as an alternative to Proof of Work and Proof of Stake, performs better in terms of transaction capacity per second, and provides a consensus mechanism based on the reputation of the validator itself.In Proof-of-Authority-based networks, transactions and blocks are validated by validated accounts known as “validators”. Validators run software that enables transactions in blocks.See the Features tab for additional information.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcicoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcicoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcicoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

