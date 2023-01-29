Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,890,000 shares, an increase of 10.5% from the December 31st total of 1,710,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 5,610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.11, for a total transaction of $1,683,617.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,928.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Biogen by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,914,973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,181,298,000 after purchasing an additional 54,951 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Biogen by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,208,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,518,196,000 after purchasing an additional 197,400 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Biogen by 1.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,709,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $348,651,000 after purchasing an additional 24,050 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Biogen by 268.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,677,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $448,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,182 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Biogen by 15.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,666,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $339,947,000 after purchasing an additional 227,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Biogen Stock Performance

BIIB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Biogen from $275.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Biogen from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Biogen from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Biogen from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Biogen from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Biogen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $309.14.

Biogen stock traded down $1.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $290.08. 894,286 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,119,808. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $287.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $253.80. Biogen has a 12 month low of $187.16 and a 12 month high of $311.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

