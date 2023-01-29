BinaryX Price Hits $87.04 (BNX)

BinaryX (BNX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. During the last seven days, BinaryX has traded up 9.7% against the dollar. One BinaryX token can currently be bought for $87.04 or 0.00368759 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BinaryX has a total market capitalization of $250.45 million and $4.66 million worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002866 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 47.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.03 or 0.00398543 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,600.27 or 0.27974766 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.30 or 0.00573459 BTC.

About BinaryX

BinaryX was first traded on May 6th, 2021. BinaryX’s total supply is 6,200,927 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,877,361 tokens. BinaryX’s official website is www.binaryx.pro?cmc. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BinaryX

According to CryptoCompare, “Cyber Dragon is an online game based on Binance Smart Chain (BSC). Players can create characters, challenge copies, and loot rare items. The final challenge is to defeat the ultimate boss, the cyber dragon. The tokens paid by all players will become the assets of the cyber dragon's treasure house. Defeating the dragon will receive the dragon treasure house rewards. The Cyber Dragon will be reborn and become stronger, increase the wealth of the treasure house and wait for the players to challenge again.Cyber ​​Dragon's governance tokens, BNX token holders can participate in community governance and voting rights on major game decisions. At the same time, holding BNX tokens can also get regular airdrops of gold. Some key operations of the game require consuming BNX tokens, such as creating heroes, forging rare equipment, challenging the Cyber ​​Dragon dungeon and some top dungeons. Ways to get BNX tokens: buying from Dex such as Pancake, Babyswap, challenging specific dungeons in the game, and participating in other Defi products of BinaryX. Most of the BNX paid by users in the game will be used to set event rewards and returned to users.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BinaryX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BinaryX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BinaryX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

