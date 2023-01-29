Biconomy (BICO) Price Hits $0.40 on Top Exchanges

Biconomy (BICO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. One Biconomy token can now be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00001682 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Biconomy has traded 14.6% higher against the dollar. Biconomy has a market cap of $183.67 million and $4.60 million worth of Biconomy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Biconomy Token Profile

Biconomy launched on December 1st, 2021. Biconomy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 456,984,219 tokens. The official message board for Biconomy is medium.com/biconomy. Biconomy’s official Twitter account is @biconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Biconomy’s official website is biconomy.io.

Biconomy Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Biconomy is a multichain relayer protocol that aims to reduce the friction point when dealing with blockchain technology for its mass adoption.”

