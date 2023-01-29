BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 7,613 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S decreased its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,613 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Newmont were worth $982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 98.0% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 193.0% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Newmont

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total value of $473,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,548,245.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Mark Casper sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total value of $205,282.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,749.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total transaction of $473,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,548,245.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,890 shares of company stock worth $2,160,662. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $53.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.32 and a beta of 0.27. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $37.45 and a 12-month high of $86.37.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 8.07%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NEM. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Newmont from C$76.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price (down previously from $63.91) on shares of Newmont in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Newmont from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Newmont from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Newmont from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.07.

Newmont Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

