BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 66,165 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S reduced its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 47.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,718 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 66,165 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 74,736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 7,285 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 16,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 5,095 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 332,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,557,000 after purchasing an additional 29,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 634,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,607,000 after purchasing an additional 199,382 shares during the last quarter. 81.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

NYSE:HPE opened at $16.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.53. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $11.90 and a 1-year high of $17.76.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.62). Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.42 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on HPE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Barclays lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, KGI Securities lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Insider Activity at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In related news, EVP Phil Mottram sold 3,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $49,516.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $578,259. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Phil Mottram sold 3,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $49,516.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,046 shares in the company, valued at $578,259. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 10,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $161,040.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,991 shares in the company, valued at $463,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 255,324 shares of company stock worth $4,173,313. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.