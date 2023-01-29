BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 4,964 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lessened its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,964 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Cowa LLC boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 9,930.2% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 771,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 764,129 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 2,197.4% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 690,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,560,000 after purchasing an additional 660,142 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 6.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,353,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $750,839,000 after purchasing an additional 356,957 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 6.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,276,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,535,000 after purchasing an additional 198,205 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 42.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 504,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,312,000 after purchasing an additional 151,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PRU. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $98.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.08.

Insider Transactions at Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial Stock Up 0.7 %

In other news, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc bought 285,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,025.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 285,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,000,025. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc purchased 285,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,025.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 285,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,000,025. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 3,609 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total transaction of $392,009.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,062,194.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $103.50 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $85.46 and a one year high of $124.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.75 and a beta of 1.42.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.08). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $21.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.76 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 666.67%.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

