BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 1,490 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lessened its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,490 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $874,000. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 138.4% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 61,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,429,000 after acquiring an additional 35,975 shares during the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $333,000. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Marriott International news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $101,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,524. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Marriott International news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $101,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,524. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Hippeau sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total transaction of $1,153,728.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,163,502.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Price Performance

NASDAQ MAR opened at $174.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $158.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.98. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.01 and a 52-week high of $195.90. The company has a market cap of $55.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.56.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69. Marriott International had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 132.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 10th that authorizes the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.79.

About Marriott International

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Stories

