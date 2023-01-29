BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Reduces Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S decreased its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,296 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in PPL were worth $860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPL in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of PPL in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPL in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at PPL

In related news, insider David J. Bonenberger sold 29,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $872,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

PPL Price Performance

Shares of PPL opened at $29.63 on Friday. PPL Co. has a twelve month low of $23.47 and a twelve month high of $31.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.19 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. PPL had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 7.19%. Equities analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPL Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on PPL. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of PPL to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of PPL to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PPL presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.40.

PPL Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

