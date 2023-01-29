BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Purchases 7,187 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 135.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,506 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,187 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the second quarter worth $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PM has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday. Societe Generale started coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.42.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 0.5 %

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

PM stock opened at $103.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.87. The company has a market cap of $160.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.68. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.85 and a twelve month high of $112.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were given a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 90.55%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products, which are sold in markets outside the U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.