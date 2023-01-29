BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Lowers Stock Holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S trimmed its position in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 34.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,749 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,131 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,467,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,562,000 after acquiring an additional 193,574 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 900,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,959,000 after buying an additional 75,061 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 244.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 631,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,811,000 after buying an additional 448,593 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 629,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,546,000 after buying an additional 88,258 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 507,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,866,000 after buying an additional 75,034 shares during the period. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arrow Electronics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Arrow Electronics Price Performance

In other Arrow Electronics news, SVP Vincent P. Melvin sold 6,000 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.03, for a total transaction of $672,180.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,171,253.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ARW stock opened at $117.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.81. The stock has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.37. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.38 and a fifty-two week high of $131.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $5.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.36 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 22.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics Profile

(Get Rating)

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.