BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Lowers Stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lowered its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 81.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,559 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 172,625 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Regions Financial by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 149,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Regions Financial by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 24,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 4,648 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Regions Financial by 929.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,070,728 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,834,000 after buying an additional 966,768 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 15,715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 4,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,505 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regions Financial

In other news, EVP C. Matthew Lusco sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total transaction of $2,283,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,843 shares in the company, valued at $1,777,155.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Regions Financial Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE RF opened at $23.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.21. Regions Financial Co. has a one year low of $18.01 and a one year high of $25.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.65.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 16.14%. Analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RF shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Compass Point decreased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.72.

About Regions Financial



Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

