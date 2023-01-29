BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Lowers Stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S cut its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,417 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,827 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 68.4% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BSX opened at $45.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.50. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $34.98 and a 52 week high of $47.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $65.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.31, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.83.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 1,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total value of $71,482.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,043,293.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 125,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $5,280,959.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,767,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,188,900.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 1,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total transaction of $71,482.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,913 shares in the company, valued at $4,043,293.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 220,265 shares of company stock valued at $9,561,634 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

BSX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

