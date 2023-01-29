BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $949,000 Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 227.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,088 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $949,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at about $752,000. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its stake in Duke Energy by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 16,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,493,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 71,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,679,000 after buying an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in Duke Energy by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 781,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,658,000 after buying an additional 13,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 42,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,931,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. 63.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Duke Energy Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE DUK opened at $101.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.39. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $83.76 and a 52 week high of $116.33.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 14.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on DUK. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.45.

Insider Transactions at Duke Energy

In other news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $38,831.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,412 shares in the company, valued at $10,518,390.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

