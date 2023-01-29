BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $949,000 Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 227.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,088 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the second quarter valued at about $906,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 104.5% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its position in Duke Energy by 1.9% in the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 12,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Wills Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Duke Energy by 17.8% in the second quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the period. 63.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Duke Energy

In other news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $38,831.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,412 shares in the company, valued at $10,518,390.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Duke Energy Trading Up 0.2 %

Several brokerages recently commented on DUK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.45.

DUK stock opened at $101.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.76. The firm has a market cap of $78.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.39. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.76 and a fifty-two week high of $116.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 14.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.05%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

