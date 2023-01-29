BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Grows Stock Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,871 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its holdings in Realty Income by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in Realty Income during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in Realty Income by 90.5% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in Realty Income during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of O opened at $68.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.42. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $55.50 and a 52 week high of $75.40. The stock has a market cap of $42.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.76.

The business also recently declared a jan 23 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be given a $0.2485 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 278.50%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on O shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James cut Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

