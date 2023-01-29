BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Decreases Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lessened its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,559 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 172,625 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Regions Financial by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,271,811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $362,211,000 after buying an additional 536,935 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Regions Financial by 296.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,552,656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,902,000 after buying an additional 7,891,037 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Regions Financial by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,390,038 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,565,000 after buying an additional 41,773 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Regions Financial by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,836,084 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $152,172,000 after buying an additional 717,681 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi boosted its position in Regions Financial by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 6,485,502 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,260,000 after buying an additional 983,546 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regions Financial

In other Regions Financial news, EVP C. Matthew Lusco sold 100,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total value of $2,283,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,843 shares in the company, valued at $1,777,155.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Regions Financial Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE RF opened at $23.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.21. Regions Financial Co. has a one year low of $18.01 and a one year high of $25.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.65.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 16.14%. Analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $23.50 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.72.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

