BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Buys 6,403 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 236.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,112 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,403 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,105,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,792,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,884 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,859,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,634,000 after buying an additional 1,116,136 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,432,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,064,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,156,000 after buying an additional 466,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1,551.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 477,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,672,000 after buying an additional 448,887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

American Electric Power stock opened at $93.07 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.04. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.30 and a twelve month high of $105.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $47.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.42.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.05. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $101.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.82.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

