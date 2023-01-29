BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Acquires New Shares in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,913 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 5,751 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 3,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,421 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GPC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th.

Genuine Parts Stock Down 1.2 %

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

Shares of GPC opened at $165.94 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.18. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $115.63 and a 52 week high of $187.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.895 per share. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.98%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

Featured Stories

