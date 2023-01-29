Bfsg LLC Sells 3,840 Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Bfsg LLC reduced its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,840 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WAL. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,971,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,724,000 after acquiring an additional 880,430 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,481,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,022,379,000 after buying an additional 808,692 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,207,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,416,000 after buying an additional 506,706 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,361,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $775,286,000 after acquiring an additional 347,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 13.4% during the second quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,325,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,145,000 after purchasing an additional 275,000 shares during the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on WAL shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Stephens increased their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush reduced their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Western Alliance Bancorporation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.75.

NYSE:WAL opened at $74.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.37. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $54.86 and a 12-month high of $105.00.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.67. The firm had revenue of $701.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.13 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 34.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

