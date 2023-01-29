Bfsg LLC Sells 190 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Bfsg LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KO. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 16.7% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 12,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 41.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 149,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,255,000 after acquiring an additional 43,680 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 385.3% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 19,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 15,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 11.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,840,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,115,000 after acquiring an additional 301,804 shares during the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total transaction of $840,155.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 184,710 shares in the company, valued at $11,289,475.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Mark Randazza sold 42,068 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $2,560,258.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,146 shares in the company, valued at $2,443,285.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total transaction of $840,155.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 184,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,289,475.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 276,986 shares of company stock worth $17,218,050. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KO shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.90.

KO stock opened at $60.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $261.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.61 and its 200 day moving average is $61.24. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $54.01 and a one year high of $67.20.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

