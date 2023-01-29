Bfsg LLC Invests $676,000 in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cameco during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cameco during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Cameco by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cameco during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Cameco by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. 53.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CCJ opened at $27.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.88. Cameco Co. has a 12-month low of $18.03 and a 12-month high of $32.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.82.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Rating ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $297.96 million during the quarter. Cameco had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 2.50%. Analysts anticipate that Cameco Co. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CCJ. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Cameco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Cameco from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Cameco from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Cameco from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cameco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.63.

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment is involved in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

