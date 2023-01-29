Bend DAO One Day Volume Tops $646,682.33 (BEND)

Bend DAO (BEND) traded 14.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 29th. Bend DAO has a total market capitalization of $116.91 million and approximately $646,682.33 worth of Bend DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bend DAO has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar. One Bend DAO token can now be bought for $0.0117 or 0.00000049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002846 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 41.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $95.90 or 0.00401298 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,731.74 or 0.28168159 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.44 or 0.00566732 BTC.

Bend DAO Profile

Bend DAO launched on March 22nd, 2022. Bend DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Bend DAO’s official Twitter account is @benddao. The official website for Bend DAO is www.benddao.xyz.

Buying and Selling Bend DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “BendDAO is a decentralized peer-to-pool based NFT liquidity protocol. Depositors provide ETH liquidity to the lending pool to earn interest, while borrowers are able to borrow ETH through the lending pool using NFTs as collateral instantly.Bend protocol enables NFT assets to be pooled and converted into representing ERC721 boundNFTs to realize NFT loans.”

