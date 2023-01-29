Bend DAO (BEND) Price Reaches $0.0116

Bend DAO (BEND) traded up 14.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. During the last week, Bend DAO has traded down 3.1% against the dollar. One Bend DAO token can now be bought for $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges. Bend DAO has a total market cap of $116.40 million and approximately $579,171.74 worth of Bend DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bend DAO Token Profile

Bend DAO’s genesis date was March 22nd, 2022. Bend DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Bend DAO’s official Twitter account is @benddao. Bend DAO’s official website is www.benddao.xyz.

According to CryptoCompare, “BendDAO is a decentralized peer-to-pool based NFT liquidity protocol. Depositors provide ETH liquidity to the lending pool to earn interest, while borrowers are able to borrow ETH through the lending pool using NFTs as collateral instantly.Bend protocol enables NFT assets to be pooled and converted into representing ERC721 boundNFTs to realize NFT loans.”

