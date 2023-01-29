Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC Trims Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 588 shares during the period. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJJ. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 8,532.8% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,662,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 3,619,946 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 983.7% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 662,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,889,000 after purchasing an additional 601,076 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 9,921.5% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 464,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,853,000 after purchasing an additional 459,862 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 28,841.2% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 254,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,947,000 after purchasing an additional 254,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 247.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 206,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,502,000 after purchasing an additional 147,054 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $110.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,588. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.90. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $89.62 and a 12 month high of $112.49.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.