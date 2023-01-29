Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC Sells 2,181 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 39.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,181 shares during the quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 5.2% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 148,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,524,000 after acquiring an additional 7,297 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 0.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 69,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,443,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 200.0% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 32.0% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $175,000. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on ES. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Eversource Energy to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI raised Eversource Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $86.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Eversource Energy from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $157,538.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,841 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,628.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.94. 1,558,382 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,279,857. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.46. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $70.54 and a one year high of $94.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 9.45%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.6375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is presently 63.59%.

Eversource Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.